Dillon Danis reacts to Logan Paul, Nina Agdal pregnancy announcement
Dillon Danis is using Logan Paul's latest news against him and harassing Nina Agdal again.
By Amy Kaplan
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are going to be parents. According to a recent Instagram post, the couple announced a baby in the works. The post included two photos. One, the couple are kissing and Paul is holding a row of ultrasound photos. In the other, the couple are touching stomachs. "Another Paul coming this Fall," Logan wrote in the caption.
The couple announced their engagement in July 2023 after Logan proposed to Agdal in Lake Como, Italy. Since then the model and influencer turned combat sports star have been through the wringer when it comes to online drama.
Logan, who is the brother of boxer Jake Paul, got into a very public back-and-forth with Dillon Danis who used Agdal as a subject for some pretty disgusting trash talk.
The Logan Paul, Nina Agdal, Dillon Danis drama continues
In the lead-up to their October 2023 fight, Danis went on a campaign of online photos, tweets, and videos aimed at Agdal and her past relationships. The trash talk got so bad that Agdal even filed a lawsuit against Danis for allegedly hacking her phone and harrassing her online. The lawsuit is still pending according to Danis who said he's "dealing with lawyers everyday."
Danis' campaign to annoy and harrass Adgal has never stopped. In fact. he reacted to the news of Adgal's pregnancy insinuating that Logan is not the father.
We would expect nothing less from Danis.
The pair eventually fought and a decision win for Logan was imminent but in the final moments of the fight Danis reverted to MMA and tried to take Logan to the floor for a submission. Corners and security rushed the ring and Danis was disqualified.
At press time, Danis is not scheduled for a fight. Logan isn't either and his WWE future is cloudy too. Nothing is currently on the books for the boxer/wrestler.