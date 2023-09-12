Did Jake Paul 'curse' Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?
We can all blame Jake Paul for Aaron Rodgers injury.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday night Aaron Rodgers shook hands with Jake Paul on the sidelines of the Jets vs. Bills game. Less than 10 minutes later Rodgers was carted off the field with a potential season-ending injury.
And fans blame Paul for it.
Fans flocked to the videos, unleashing their anger on the YouTube star turned boxer.
"Jake Paul knocks Rodgers out in the first quarter," someone tweeted. "Jake Paul cursed Aaron Rodgers tonight," another fan said.
"That dap up was a curse from the start," someone tweeted. Another fan wrote, "Jake Paul curse is the new Drake curse."
"The moral of the story?" someone tweeted. "Don't have any relation to the Paul Family! It brings you bad luck." Another fan said, "Jake Paul the reason he got hurt."
"Rodgers goes down in the 1st quarter now for the season. It’s all Jake Paul’s fault," someone else said.
Fans of other teams even chimed in tweeting, "Jake Paul please don’t attend a Chiefs game."
Clearly Paul had nothing to do with what happened to Rodgers but Jets fans need someone to blame and Paul is an easy target. We get it.
Aaron Rodgers carted off field with a possible Achilles injury
Less than five minutes into the game Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field with what the team and fans fear is a serious Achilles injury.
Jets head coach, Robert Saleh said the situation was "not good" during the post-game press conference.
Unfortunately, as of Tuesday morning, Rodgers season is over.
Rodgers three just one pass in the game (incomplete) before the injury and only four snaps.
Even though things seem dire for Rodgers, Saleh isn't in panic mode yet.
"We still have a hell of a group of guys," Saleh told ESPN's Lisa Salters at the end of the first quarter (h/t Yahoo! Sports). "Obviously Aaron is a big part of that, but we still have an unbelievable defense, we've got a lot of great guys on offense and we'll get this thing done."