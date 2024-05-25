DICK's Sporting Goods Memorial Day Store hours
By Jaren Kawada
As one of the biggest retail sporting goods stores in the United States, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a popular stop for athletes and families on traditional off days. While Memorial Day is one that most Americans spend away from their jobs, the popular chain will remain open, making it an opportune time to catch up on errands.
Open hours for each DICK'S Sporting Goods chain vary from store to store but in most locations, the retailer will remain open at normal hours on Memorial Day. In many places, DICK'S opens at around 9 a.m. while closing at roughly 9 p.m.
DICK'S is not the only retail chain that is expected to be open on Memorial Day. Several other popular shopping destinations will be open on May 27 including Target, Walmart, Macy's, Home Depot, Best Buy, JCPenney and Lowe's.
To check the store hours for a specific DICK'S Sporting Goods location, click here.
Since its grand opening in 1948, most DICK'S locations tend to primarily honor the major holidays in the United States. As always, each specific store will have its unique hours, but most will honor Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Some areas may also be closed on Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day. Certain DICK'S Sporting Goods retailers that are located within malls will adhere to the operating hours of the shopping center.
DICK's Memorial Day Weekend store hours
While DICK'S is typically closed on Thanksgiving, the store will usually open early on Black Friday with special deals in place to commemorate the shopping season.
According to Global Data, the sporting goods retailer also owns locations outside of the United States, specifically in China, Hong Kong and Canada. None of the three international countries honor Memorial Day, but Canada Day will fall on June 1, which is a nationally recognized holiday within the state.
Currently, DICK'S Sporting Goods is offering both online and in-person deals primarily in men's clothing for the upcoming Father's Day celebrations. These deals — which the brand has labeled on their website as the 'Father's Day Gift Guide' — include specialized clothing and discounted items that traditional fathers would enjoy such as shoes, sweaters, coolers, grills and more.
While DICK'S and many other stores will be open for business on Memorial Day, it is important to note that several other privately-owned industries will likely be closed for the holiday. This includes some big-name brands such as Costco, as well as small business owners and retailers.
Aside from retail locations, other businesses will be honoring Memorial Day including UPS, FedEx and USPS, all of which will be allowing its employees to take the day off. To check the operating hours of other stores and locations, it is best to find the information on the relevant websites and social media pages.