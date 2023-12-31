Is Dick's open on New Years Eve?
Dick's Sporting Goods holiday store hours.
By Amy Kaplan
New Years Eve and New Years Day are typically days many people have off from work, or they take vacation during this time. It's also the last few days that parents have to enjoy their kids before sending them back to school.
Because of that, people may be looking to buy some fun things to play with over the break. Maybe they want to buy that bean bag toss, or a new set of golf clubs with your gift cards. MMA fans may be wanting to start the new year off with fresh boxing gear or maybe you just want a new pair of sneakers. Whatever the reason, we've got you covered on the store hours for Dick's Sporting Goods.
According to the official website, Hours may vary by location. Check your local store for specific holiday hours.
Dick's Christmas hours
- Dec. 17-25
- Sunday: 9 am to 10 pm
- Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 11 pm
CHRISTMAS EVE | Sunday: 7 am to 6 pm
CHRISTMAS DAY | Monday: CLOSED
Dick's New Years hours
- Dec. 26 through Jan. 1
- Tuesday-Saturday: 9 am to 9 pm
NEW YEAR'S EVE | Sunday: 10 am to 7 pm
NEW YEAR'S DAY | Monday: 10 am to 7 pm