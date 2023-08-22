A detailed timeline of every PFL champion since the start of the organization
PFL champions in 2021
Oct. 27
- Bruno Cappelozza won the PFL heavyweight title when he defeated Ante Delija at PFL 10.
- Antonio Carlos Junior won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Marthin Hamlet at PFL 10.
- Ray Cooper III won the PFL welterweight title when he defeated Magomed Magomedkerimov at PFL 10.
- Raush Manfio won the PFL lightweight title when he defeated Loik Radzhabov at PFL 10.
- Kayla Harrison won the PFL women's lightweight title when she defeated Taylor Guardado at PFL 10.
- Movlid Khaybulaev won the PFL featherweight title when he defeated Chris Wade at PFL 10.
PFL champions in 2022
Nov. 25
- Ante Delija won the PFL heavyweight title when he defeated Matheus Scheffel at PFL 10.
- Rob Wilkinson won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Omari Akhmedov at PFL 10.
- Sadibou Sy won the PFL welterweight title when he defeated Dilano Taylor at PFL 10.
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier won the PFL lightweight title when he defeated Stevie Ray at PFL 10.
- Larissa Pacheco won the PFL women's featherweight title when she defeated Kayla Harrison at PFL 10.
- Brendan Loughnane won the PFL featherweight title when he defeated Bubba Jenkins at PFL 10.