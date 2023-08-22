Fansided MMA
A detailed timeline of every PFL champion since the start of the organization

A list of every single PFL champion since it's debut in 2018.

By Richard Ferraina

PFL 10: Championships
PFL 10: Championships / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
PFL champions in 2021

Oct. 27

  • Bruno Cappelozza won the PFL heavyweight title when he defeated Ante Delija at PFL 10.
  • Antonio Carlos Junior won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Marthin Hamlet at PFL 10.
  • Ray Cooper III won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Magomed Magomedkerimov at
  • Raush Manfio won the PFL lightweight title when he defeated Loik Radzhabov at PFL 10.
  • Kayla Harrison won the PFL women's lightweight title when she defeated Taylor Guardado at PFL 10.
  • Movlid Khaybulaev won the PFL featherweight title when he defeated Chris Wade at PFL 10.

PFL champions in 2022

Nov. 25

  • Ante Delija won the PFL heavyweight title when he defeated Matheus Scheffel at PFL 10.
  • Rob Wilkinson won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Omari Akhmedov at PFL 10.
  • Sadibou Sy won the PFL welterweight title when he defeated Dilano Taylor at PFL 10.
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier won the PFL lightweight title when he defeated Stevie Ray at PFL 10.
  • Larissa Pacheco won the PFL women's featherweight title when she defeated Kayla Harrison at PFL 10.
  • Brendan Loughnane won the PFL featherweight title when he defeated Bubba Jenkins at PFL 10.

