Derek Brunson signs with PFL for light heavyweight tournament
Derek Brunson is the newest acquisition of the Professional Fighters League.
By Amy Kaplan
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Derek Brunson has signed with the PFL after asking to be released from the UFC.
On Oct. 5 while speaking the The Schmo, Abdelaziz said his client would be competing in the light heavyweight tournament and alluding to him fighting this season, though the tournament finals are next month and, so far, he hasn't been announced as a replacement.
Derek Brunson was supposed to fight Roman Dolidze
Brunson was previously scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze at UFC 295 but he left the UFC before that fight was able to happen.
PFL has yet to announce the signing.