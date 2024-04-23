Derek Anderson out of Cedric Doumbe fight due to graphic injury (PHOTO)
Derek Anderson was involved in a hit-and-run accident and shared a photo to prove it.
By Amy Kaplan
Derek Anderson was hoping to be the first man to hand Cedric Doumbe his first real professional loss when the pair appeared on the PFL Paris card but those plans have changed thanks to a crazy accident.
Anderson revealed he was involved in a hit-and-run while riding his motorcyle. "Love you all. Hit and run. I’m so sorry I couldn’t make this fight happen. You have no idea. I will not be getting another bike," he wrote on Instagram. He also included a gnarly photo of his foot with a chunk of flesh hanging off and his ankle at an awkward angle.
Doumbe lost his last fight amid controversy surrounding a splinter in his foot. Doumbe was trying to ask for a break to remove the splinter but the referee called off the fight instead. This was a storyline of the jokes after Anderson shared his foot injury.
Derek Anderson shared a graphic photo of his foot after a hit-and-run forced him out of his PFL fight
The fight was announced just 24 hours prior to the injury. The bout was added to the co-main after the Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy fight was postponed due to an injury to Nurmagomedov. Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov was moved to the main event and Mix's bantamweight title will be on the line.
Anderson was looking to bounce back from his Bellator 258 loss versus Michael "Venom" Page. In the fight he broke his nose in the first and never made it into round two. Page went on to sign with the UFC. Anderson was supposed to fight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 276 but the fight was called off. He hasn't fought in a sanctioned MMA fight since 2021.
PFL Paris card as of now
- Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – for bantamweight title
- Cedric Doumbe vs. TBA
- Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis
- Jonas Bilharinho vs. Yves Landu
- Archie Colgan vs. Thibault Gouti
- Louis Sutherland vs. Slim Trabelsi
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi
- Imamshafi Aliev vs. Mike Shipman
- Aspen Ladd vs. Katerina Shakalova
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fontes
Its unclear if Doumbe will get a new opponent but knowing PFL, they'll want their French star on the card.