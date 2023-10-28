Watch boxer on Fury Ngannou card punch referee after stoppage (Video)
David Adeleye shoved and punched the referee after his fight was called off on Saturday night.
By Amy Kaplan
David Adeleye was not happy that his fight with the referee after his fight with Fabio Wardley was stopped in the seventh round.
The fight was called off due to a TKO and Adeleye responded by shoving the referee back and landing a bodyshot on the man.
Watch what happened here.
Adeleye and Wardley served as the featured bout on the prelims of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Adeleye will likely be punished for the act, potentially fined and/or suspended by the athletic commission.
Before the fight, Wardley predicted his win over Adeleye.
“See, the difference is he lists all those things, but we’ve never seen ‘em,” Wardley said during the pre-fight press conference. “They’ve never been tested. They’ve never been showcased at all. And you’ve never been in with anyone of any quality to even like touch on those things.
“You say, ‘I’m this. I’m that. I’ve got this. I’ve got that.’ But we’ve never seen it, because you’ve never been in with anyone of any worth to even test those things. You’ve been in with – not to disrespect them – but some, a few Eastern Europeans that come over to lose. Like cool, we’ve all done it. We’ve all gone through them stages of our career.”