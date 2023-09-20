Daniel Cormier apologizes to Raul Rosas Jr. for Noche UFC mistake (VIDEO)
Daniel Cormier says he shouldn't have asked Raul Rosas Jr. about his loss at Noche UFC.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is not afraid to admit when he's made a mistake.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, Cormier took to his official YouTube page to apologize to fighter Raul Rosas Jr. for asking him about his loss at Noche UFC.
In the post-interview, Cormier was criticized for bringing up the loss in the first moments after Rosas Jr.'s 54-second knockout victory.
“Raul Rosas Jr. came back from the first time he ever lost in his career and had one of the greatest performances,” Cormier said on YouTube. “He destroyed Terrence Mitchell and it was phenomenal to see, because you never know how a kid at 18 years old will respond. With that being said, I feel like I didn’t do him justice by bringing up the loss as the first question. I feel like I should have led with something better, opposed to how he got over the adversity.”
He then went on to explain why that was the first thing that came to mind for him.
“Now for me, I’ve dealt with a ton of adversity so I wanted to know that,” Cormier said. “But in reality, I should have been in there to uplift Raul Rosas Jr., I shouldn’t have brought up his loss. So for that, my bad, I shouldn’t have done it. My apologies to Raul, he fought beautifully tonight. What a tremendous performance by that young man. And it shows, that regardless of age, you can get back on the horse and correct things. Now it feels like once again, it’s all systems go for Raul Rosas Jr.”
At the time, DC was roasted by fans for his timing.
Daniel Cormier says Raul Rosas Jr. loss wil teach him 'humility'
Prior to the event, Cormier had spoken out about Rosas Jr.'s first loss, saying he felt it was exactly what the then-18 year old needed.
“I tap in that the loss was good for him because it’ll teach him humility,” Daniel Cormier stated on the DC and RC podcast. “This kid is confident at a level that not many people are… There was a story where Rosas’s dad was filming [Aljamain Sterling and Raul Rosas Jr.]. I was in the fighter meeting and Rosas walked in there and told me that he threw Aljamain down so easily, he thought he was a striker.”
He continued, "He told me he was going thirty percent on Aljamain Sterling. So it was a youthful confidence, but it wasn’t allowing him to be his true self. Sometimes you have to be humbled, and I think this fight will humble him. It will allow for him, a kid with so much potential, to truly go to the levels that he needs to go to.”
Dana White says Raul Rosas Jr. will be on the UFC's next fight card in Mexico
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, UFC president and CEO Dana White revealed that Rosas Jr. would be on the UFC's return to Mexico card, when asked if he might headline a fight night soon. White says he won't headline that card, but he will soon enough.