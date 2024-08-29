Dana White teases Conor McGregor news, Jon Jones NSFW rant & Jake Paul steps in
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dana White teases Conor McGregor news
During a recent interview, UFC president Dana White teased that Conor McGregor news was coming soon. McGregor tweeted a smiley face emoji in response. “Conor news coming up, we’ve got Oliveira news coming up,” White said“We’ve got Chandler news coming up. We’ve got Max Holloway news coming up. All that good sh*t. Coming soon.”
I was the one who potentially set this in motion. I asked McGregor for an update on Conor and he replied that Conor would not fight in 2025. Then McGregor fired back asking for December and now this tease. You can thank me later guys.
Jon Jones went off on Tom Aspinall
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall have been going back and forth on social media for a while but now Jones has taken it to a whole new level. “This dude literally has my large black c**k in his mouth every week. I’m flattered. I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me," Jones wrote. “That’s truly all that matters at the end of the day. There’s been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night.”
Jones is the only one who can really stop all this trash talk and he hasn't. It's clear that Jones does not want to fight Aspinall next, he wants Stipe Miocic, the easier fight. So if he's willing to wait he needs to be willing to take the repercussions of it.
Jake Paul defends Jon Jones
Speaking of Jon Jones, on Thursday morning Jake Paul stepped up to defend Jones for refusing to fight Aspinall. "Him versus Aspinal is massive as it hits two big PPV markets. $25M guarantee plus PPV seems about right," he wrote.
It seems like Paul isn't getting enough press for his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson so he's jumping into the fight wth Jones and Tom Aspinall hoping to make some headlies and draw some attention back over to himself. I don't think he's fihter pay play is genuine.