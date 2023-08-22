Dana White shoots down Ronda Rousey rumors
Dana White has finally spoken out about the future of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.
By Amy Kaplan
Rumors were circulating for the last few months that former bantamweight UFC champion and WMMA GOAT Ronda Rousey might return to competition for UFC 300.
But UFC president Dana White has debunked that rumor.
“There’s no shot,” White told Sports Illustrated after UFC 292. “She’s accomplished everything she set out to do.”
He elaborated her reasons for being uninterested in a comeback.
“Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it,” says White. “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”
Rousey hasn't competed in the UFC since her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes. She left with a bit of her tail between her legs having lost back-to-back fights for the first time in her professional career.
Many fans had hoped she'd return for the historic card. And several fighters have voiced their desire to fight her if she did.
Rumors said that Ronda Rousey would return at 145 pounds
Chelsea Chandler, a fellow UFC fighter says she even heard she might return to a new weight division.
“I’ve been hearing Ronda is coming back,” Chandler said. “I’ve heard she’s coming back at 145. You never know. If I go out there and put on the performance, I plan on putting on, I’ll welcome her to 145. I think it would be a great fight.