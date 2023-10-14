Dana White roasts USADA's Travis Tygart he 'went full Britney Spears and lost his mind' (VIDEO)
Dana White doubled down on his thoughts on Travis Tygart after USADA statement.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president and CEO Dana White doubled down on his criticism of USADA CEO Travis Tygart after the anti-doping agency issued a scathing statement aimed at the UFC, Dana White, and Conor McGregor this week.
“This guy went full Britney Spears and lost his mind,” White told reporters at the Twisted Steel introduction at the UFC HQ on Friday. “Get ready, you’re probably going to see this guy on Instagram dancing with knives, probably in the next two weeks or something. He went nuts. He lost his mind, and it is what it is. It’s whatever.”
White is of course referring to a viral video of the pop star dancing in her home with knives.
Dana White doubled down on 'scumbagism' of USADA after Travis Tygart statement
USADA claimed that their partnership with UFC was ending after the relationship hit a wall.
“We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months,” Tygart said in a written statement. “The rules also allow USADA to keep someone in the testing pool longer before competing based on their declarations upon entry in the pool and testing results.
He continued, “The relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA’s principled stance that McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months. One UFC commentator echoed this, recently declaring that USADA should not oversee the UFC program since we held firm to the six-month rule involving McGregor, and since we do not allow fighters without an approved medical basis to use performance-enhancing drugs like experimental, unapproved peptides or testosterone for healing or injuries simply to get back in the Octagon.”
The following day White appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and blasted the organization for their statement.
"It was a dirty move... That was straight-up 'scumbagism', so that will all be addressed today, not by me, I'll let Novitzky and our lawyer Hunter Campbell handle that. The you-know-what is about to hit the fan," he said.
The UFC announced a new drug testing partnership that will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.