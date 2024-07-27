Dana White rips MGM, Sean O'Malley's vow to Merab & Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland sparring video
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White is super pissed at MGM
UFC president Dana White went in on the MGM after it was announced they would be holding a Canelo Alvarez boxing fight on the same night at the UFC's big Sphere event. "Canelo's one of those guys that I respect and hey, good on [PBC's Al] Haymon," White told ESPN. "Haymon snatched that date right away from me. The guys at MGM have done nothing but f---ing disrespect me and the UFC for 20 years. It is what it is. Here we go."
I totally understand why White is upset about this booking but I honestly don't think he has anything to worry about. The event will be the hottest ticket in sports. I am curious what the venue has done to disrespect him and the UFC throughout the years. I always thought they had a good working relationship.
Sean O'Malley vows to make Merab Dvalishvili 'look stupid'
Sean O'Malley is putting his title on the line when he faces off with Merab Dvalishvili as the headliner at the UFC Sphere event. Ahead of the fight, O'Malley gave a stern warning to Dvalishvili. “I’m going to make Merab look stupid,” O’Malley said. “I’m going to make him look silly. I’m going to make him look like he doesn’t even belong in there with me. Too elite. Not good enough. He’s got good cardio. He’s got good wrestling. He’s got decent striking. But I’m great. He’s decent – I’m great.”
Every fighter is going to be confident going into a fight but I really think O'Malley needs to take Dvalishvili seriously. This could be O'Malley's biggest test and he'd do better focusing on the opponent and doing less interviews. That said, I don't know what he's doing behind the scenes.
Watch the full video of Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland sparring
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland posted a video of himself and former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira sparring.
Sparring videos of this length are super rare. Fighters are always do afraid of revealing something or not looking that great. The fact that it's two high level UFC champions is even more rare. Watch it now befoer someone wises up and pulls it.