Dana White was right about UFC 300 & he's making sure everyone knows it
Dana White promised the biggest night in UFC's history and he met and exceeded all expectations.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC CEO Dana White produced one of his now infamous media hit pieces on Saturday pointing out all the fans and media who doubted that UFC 300 was going to be epic.
The 2.5-minute video shows clips from various podcasters and headlines from various media outlets criticizing the event and then posts several milestones the UFC hit during the broadcast one week ago.
White is absolutely right. Most of the media and fans were disappointed when the main event was announced but as time went on, warmed to the idea. We at FanSided MMA loved it the whole time and thankfully were not featured on the video as one of the naysayers.
"As we rolled into UFC 300 the MMA experts weighed in on what they thought of UFC 300. And for all the fighters that were on this card, when I said this is the greatest card ever assembled in the history of combat sports, this is what the media thought of you guys."
UFC 300 turned out to be one of the best (if not the best) events in UFC history proving White was right the whole time. And frankly, he has every reason to gloat. If you put together an epic fight card and it over-delivered, you'd be bragging too.
There was a first-round knockout in the main event, a buzzer-beater Fight of the Year in the BMF title fight, a history-making co-main event, the debut of Kayla Harrison, and more on UFC 300.
Will lightning strike twice with UFC 303?
And White is poised to do it again with UFC International Fight week on the horizon. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is making his highly anticipated return to fight Michael Chandler. He's also got The Ultimate Fighter 32 and Dana White's Contender Series starting back up soon. During IFW there will be UFC X, Power Slap, and the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony too.