Dana White responds to multiple UFC 293 homophobic slurs (VIDEO)
Dana White says no punishment will be made against Charlie Radtke or Manel Kape for homophobic slurs.
By Amy Kaplan
At UFC 293 not one, but two UFC fighters used homophobic slurs in their post-fight in-cage victory interviews with Daniel Cormier.
When UFC president Dana White asked to respond to the comments made by his fighters in his Octagon, he didn't seem overly concerned.
“That was flying around a bit tonight,” White said during the post-fight press conference. “I think these guys get a little excited and they make bad mistakes. Radtke did the same thing, and you know me: We didn’t run over to him and say you better apologize. He did that on his own."
He continued, “When he got backstage he was embarrassed and got caught up in the moment. … He felt like he was treated like sh*t and all that stuff, and got emotional and whatever reason.”
The comments came first from Charlie Radtke, a fighter making his UFC debut responded to the crowd who booed him for his decision win.
"F**k all you f*****ts in the f***ing crowd. Come down and get some you p****y a** b****es," he said. Cormier quickly removed the microphone from his grasp, cutting the interview short.
The second incident occurred with Manel Kape was calling out Kai Kara-France after winning his fight.
“I’m going to fight you next and if you refuse again to fight me or pull two weeks out from the fight, I’m going to your city. I’m going to your academy. I’m going to spar you there. I’m going to f*cking spar you there. Hey, hey, listen. No one is going to do anything. Do you know why? All your teammates are a bunch of f*****ts.”
Both fighters issued apologies after the incidents.
Dana White says 'We make mistakes' in regards to homophobic slurs at UFC 293
But White says that's the extent of what's going to happen to them.
“We make mistakes,” White said. “I am not holier than thou either, so we’ve all been in positions where we’ve made mistakes. Like I always say, it’s how you recover from it and how you carry yourself after you make the mistake."
He continued, “He came out and apologized on his own free will. We didn’t tell him to do anything, and the fact that he did that means he means it. I don’t make anybody apologize for anything. You do what you want. You’re grown men and women. You’re able to say what you want. He did it. He was embarrassed and he apologized. I’m sure some people will accept his apology and some people won’t.”