Dana White reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Dana White reveals why he thinks Jake Paul has to fight Mike Tyson
By Amy Kaplan
It's no secret that UFC president Dana White is fond of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. And on the flip side, it's also no secret he's not fond of Jake Paul. So it's no surprise he's conflicted about the Paul vs. Tyson fight which was recently announced.
“I love Mike, and I hate talking about this because he always gets mad at me when I talk about this stuff,” White said on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman. “I’m not thrilled to see him do this stuff. When the fight happens, he’ll be 58 years old. It’ll be a 31-year age difference between these two."
White's criticism of the fight is not unfounded. Many fans, media, and fellow fighters have raised the same issue with the match-up. People have also pointed out Paul's history of fighting much older fighters in skill sets outside of boxing, like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.
White continued, "Jake Paul did fight a kid his age and he lost. I just saw this thing on the internet yesterday, I reposted where it says if he beats Mike Tyson, he’s going to fight Clint Eastwood next. Clint Eastwood is 93 years old. I don’t know, man.”
Paul's only loss to date came via a split decision to Tyson Fury's little brother, Tommy. His wins since then have been against boxers out of the game for years, working as part time Uber drivers to make ends meet.
Jake Paul has just 1 loss versus Tommy Fury
His last fight versus Ryan Bourland got little to no fan attention and served as the co-main event of the night (it later turned into the main event when the main event was called off before the ring walks due to injury). Bourland hadn't fought in two years prior to taking the fight. The event was offered for free on DAZN.
“What Jake wants is Jake wants to make money,” White said. “The people that follow Jake Paul don’t buy Jake Paul’s fights, so Jake Paul has to fight people who can actually sell pay-per-views.”
According to The Richest, Paul's fight with Fury, raked in $30 million. His fight with Askren only made $690,000, there are no numbers released for his latest fight.
Paul steps back in the ring with Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It's expected to be a huge fight for both in-person attendance and live viewing. It will air on Netflix and will be the first time a live combat sports event will take place on the streaming platform.