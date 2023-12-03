Dana White reacts to the 'sh*tty' Bellator-PFL merger (Video)
Dana White isn't worried about the merger of Bellator and PFL.
By Amy Kaplan
Last week news broke that the Professional Fighter's League had finally purchased Bellator and would be merging the two promotions into one. When the announcement was made, PFL founder Donn Davis cited that they would be the "co-leader in MMA" next to the UFC.
UFC president Dana White clearly doesn't agree.
During the UFC Austin post-fight press conference White was asked his thoughts on the merger.
"It's f**king hilarious," White laughed. "But good for them. I wish them all the luck in the world. I've covered this before, you must not have heard it. One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches. Sounds like a f**king winner to me."
He isn't the only one that doesn't seem interested in the merger. Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier also shot down the idea that PFL could compete with the UFC.
“I don’t know how you’re going to be the co-leader,” Cormier said on The MMA Hour. “You’re not going to be the co-leader. I’m sorry. The UFC is the standard. The UFC is the standard. They’ve got too big a head start. The level of fighters is just too high and it’s a well-oiled machine."
The merger won't be in full effect until the end of the year when the PFL begins planning for its season and how it will handle Bellator going forward.