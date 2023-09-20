Dana White's Power Slap promotion gets rule change
A new rule may affect Dana White's Power Slap moving forward.
By Amy Kaplan
According to Slap News, there are some new rules coming for Dana White's Power Slap. The outlet reported that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved at least one new rule.
The new rule will penalize a striker if he or she clubs or steps twice in a three-round match. If that happenes, the striker will be disqualified.
The rule changes should be relected on the official rulebook sometime this week.
In the comments of the announcement a fan asked what the rule would be for a five-round fight. A coach and striker, Ryan Preplied saying it would be three fouls before a disqualification happened.
UFC president and CEO Dana White, the man behind the promotion spoke about the growth of Power Slap in July.
“You don’t like it?” White asks. “I don’t give a s***. I don’t care. I’m not asking the media for a thing. I don’t need them. I heard all this s*** before, how it’s unsafe and this and that. That was the UFC. It’s the same thing, but now it’s slap.”
The next event will take place on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas. It will be the first time these new rules will take effect.