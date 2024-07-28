Dana White is pissed at Muhammad Mokaev, Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall odds & Claressa Shields KO
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dana White fired Muhammad Mokaev after UFC 304 dud
UFC president Dana White didn't hold back his ire at Muhammad Mokaev who underperformed at UFC 304 (at least according to White). “He’s not under contract anymore,” White said. “I think the PFL is going to get a great undefeated guy.”
Mokaev is a great fighter and undefeated for a reason. But he's not exciting. Fans had tuned in to watch him fight Manel Kape after weeks of back and forth tension but when it came time to fight it was a stinker. I wouldn't be shocked if White changes his mind though. We'll see.
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall odds
After Tom Aspinall defeated Curtis Blaydes in just 60 seconds, fans called for a unification fight between Aspinall and Jon Jones. Oddsmakers have the fight deadlocked at -110 apiece.
I'm a bit shocked by these odds, generally the odds for any Jones fight have him as a heavy favorite. I can't remember the last time opening odds were this close either ... odd (pun intended).
Claressa Shields knockout video
On Saturday night while MMA fans were watching UFC 304, the GWOAT Claressa Shields was getting another highlight reel knockout. Shields knocked out Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in Detroit.
It's wild to me how many people didn't know Shields was fighting at all. She's an incredible athlete but does very little self promotion and no one really seems to care when she is fighting. It's a shame because it was great knockout and further cements her legacy as one of the greatest female boxers of all time.