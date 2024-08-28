Dana White triples down on Jon Jones, Strickland and MGK's feud & Ilia Topuria on Forbes
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dana White is not budging on his Jon Jones P4P comments
During the DWCS post-fight press conference on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White got into a public battle with the media over who the UFC's pound-for-pound best is. “You can’t be that f*cking stupid to think that Jon Jones is not the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and the GOAT… but maybe you are?”
The pound for pound discussion is clearly very personally for White who has now defended Jones on multiple occasions. For me, the GOAT is Georges St-Pierre and Jones is a very close second. Jones isn't my P4P because of several reasons: inactivity, PED use claims and (wether it should be considered or not) his personal demons outside of the cage. But White is allowed to have a different list, as is everyone. The problem is there's no real answer as there no clear way to settle the score. And that's what makes it really fun.
Machine Gun Kelly and Sean Strickland are feuding again
The feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Sean Strickland started at a Power Slap event and hasn't died down since. In fact, MGK spoke about Strickland on a recent podcast. “You’re going to keep saying stuff,” Kelly said. “So, I know that you’ll react and say more things, but you just shouldn’t. As a person who’s just giving you big bro advice, learn this: Shut the f— up and don’t. Don’t speak on me anymore and live your life.”
The best thing to do when Strickland says something off the wall and controversial is to just ignore it. He's like a 5 year old child and will just scream louder if you try to teach him right from wrong. Strickland is a losing battle and not a war we should be trying to wage.
Ilia Topuria is on the cover of Forbes
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is on the cover of Forbes España's '30 Under 30' edition.
This is kind of badass and really shows the pull and popularity that Topuria has in Spain. It's a feat that McGregor never had (he was on the Forbes list but never graced the cover). This is a big sign that the UFC needs to take the Octagon to Spain with Topuria in the main event.