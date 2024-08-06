Dana White on Jake Paul feud, Imane Khelif speaks out & Shara Bullet is a free agent
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dana White gives update on Jake Paul feud
Dana White and Jake Paul have been feuding for years with White criticizing his opponent choices and Paul fighting for better UFC fighter pay. But White says he's not really paying attention to Paul anymore. “I stopped paying attention to Jake Paul when he lost to [Tommy] Fury. When he fought somebody that was his age and actually boxed, he lost,"White told TNT Sports.
I don't believe that this feud is over, at all. White is always going to be asked about Paul and he's always going to have an answer. And even if White refused to answer the question ... that would be the story. No one will ever let White give it up.
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif speaks out after misidentification
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has spoken out after she went viral when she was misidentified as transgender. Khelif was born a woman and competes as a woman but has a genetic condition that increases male hormones in her body. “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif said in an interview with SNTV. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”
A lot of us learned a hard lesson to not believe everything we see on the internet. So many of us were quick to label her and those things, once said, will forever be online. The outrage in the community was intense and goes to show that we all have a lot still to learn about how to handle situations like these better in the future.
Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov is a free agent
Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov went 3-0 with the UFC and is comign off a win over Michal Oleksiejczuk. He's now a free agent but says he expects to re-sign with the UFC.
I'm 95 percent sure the UFC will re-sign Magomedov but there are some areas of concern. His last few fights haven't been the wild knockouts he was known for outside of the US and his eye (and subsequent limitations on where he can fight) are another. I'm also wondering if they will renegotiate the pay seeing as his last wins have been not as exciting. I guess all we can do is just wait it out.