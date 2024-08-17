Dana White's epic troll job, Drake places UFC 305 bet &Kayla Harrison as backup?
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dana White delivered epic beatdown on PFL via Twitter
On Friday night news leaked that Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen got into a fight while attending a PFL fight in Hollywood, FL. Videos began to surface of the brawl and everyone began discussing it on Twitter. But it was UFC president Dana White's comment that really got everyone's attention.
White delivered an epic jab at PFL when he wrote, "Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL." and the fans went wild. I love seeing these types of tweets and interactions from Dana. It really makes the moment even that much more fun.
Drake placed a UFC 305 bet
Drake has placed a massive bet on Israel Adesanya to win at UFC 305. according to his Instagram post, Drake bet $450,000 to win $855,000.
There's aways been this "Drake curse" but he bets so often that he's bound to lose some. We have to move on from the Drake curse because it's not a real thing. We just want someone to blame when a fight doesn't go our way and Drake is an easy target.
Kayla Harrison wants to be the back-up fighter for Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña
In and interview with MMA Junkie, Kayla Harrison announced her desire to be the back-up fighter for the Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña title fight in November. “I wanted to fight for the belt, but it was promised that the next shot was to Julianna, so she gets the next shot for now, unless one of them gets hurt or sick, mommy is coming home,” Harrison said. “… Two hours’ notice, one-hour notice, 20 minutes’ notice, yeah.”
I love the idea of Harrison being the back-up fighter for the title fight. She deserves that. Plus it will be good practice for her to cut to 135 pounds since she's hasn't done it enough. Not to mention, Harrison versus either of the co-main event fighters would be more exciting than the match-up we have now.