Dana White announced massive UFC news while everyone was sleeping
Dana White dumped some huge UFC fight announcements while everyone on the East Coast was fast asleep.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White is the king of the late-night news dump and Wednesday night he dropped a doozy. At about midnight ET he announced a massive card for Saudi Arabia plus a bunch of fights which will be on it.
While announced the highly anticipated Fight Night in Saudi Arabia is confirmed for June 22 and it will air free on ABC. Headlining the card is a five-round fight between former champion Robert Whittaker will take on Khamzat Chimaev and the winner will fight for the title next. Also added to the card were Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker, Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria.
UFC Saudi Arabia fight card [updated]
- Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker
- Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria
Whittaker is coming off a win over Paulo Costa earlier this year and is making a concerted effort to win back his middleweight title. Before his win over Costa he lost to Dricus Du Plessis, who now holds the title as he wants for his next opponent. A rematch between the two could be interesting. Chimaev is coming off a loss to former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman from September 2022 and hasn't remained active through much of his UFC career. He's thought to be one of the standouts in the UFC but has battled with weight management issues and lengthy layoffs.
UFC 305 announced for Perth
Some other UFC news you might have missed was the announcement that UFC 305 will take place on Sunday, August 18 (Live on Saturday, August 17 for U.S. audiences) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This will be the third time the UFC travels to Perth for a UFC PPV and it won't be the last. The UFC has signed a multiyear partnership with the tourism board to hold events there. No fights were announced for that date.