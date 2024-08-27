Contender Series Week 3 live results & highlights
Dana White's Contender Series will return on August 27 for the third episode of its eighth season at the UFC APEX. Contract opportunities will be on the line when the five fights happen. Four contracts were handed out in each of the first two episodes. The main event for the new, upcoming episode will be a middleweight fight between Andrey Pulyaev and Liam Anderson. Both fighters are on four-fight winning streaks, with two knockouts and two submissions.
The co-main event will be Michael Aswell taking on Bogdan Grad in a featherweight fight. Both fighters are coming off two wins, as Aswell is coming off two knockouts, while Grad is coming off a knockout and a submission. Another middleweight battle will take place as Marco Tulio fights Matthieu Duclos. Tulio is on a seven-fight winning streak, with four knockouts, while Duclos is on a four-fight winning streak, with four knockouts. Bantamweights will collide in the form of Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Adam Bramfhald. Wellmaker is undefeated at 7-0, with three knockouts and two submissions, while Bramfhald is on an 11-fight winning streak, with five knockouts and three submissions.
Finally, the main card opener will be a flyweight fight between two undefeated fighters, Jack Duffy and Nick Piccininni. Duffy is 7-0, with four submissions and two knockouts, while Piccininni is 6-0, with five submissions.
Andrey Pulyaev vs. Liam Anderson
Michael Aswell vs. Bogdan Grad
Marco Tulio vs. Matthieu Duclos
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Adam Bramhald
Jack Duffy vs. Nick Piccininni
