Contender Series live play-by-play & results: Season 8, Week 4
By Amy Kaplan
Week 4 of Dana White's Contender Series takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 3 live from the UFC APEX. 10 fighters will compete across five fights in hopes of earning the highly coveted UFC contract.
Topping the card is a 170-pound scrap between Brazil's Igor Cavalcanti and South Korea's Seok Hyun Ko. Cavalcanti has been talked about by UFC fans for his "mysterious" past since fans have been unable to watch any footage of his nine wins. According to Tapology, he's won all nine of his fights via first-round finish (8 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission). His opponent, Ko, is 10-2 with his last three wins coming by way of finish.
FanSided MMA is on site for the event and will bring you round by round play by play of each five fights, plus post fight interviews with contract winners and UFC president Dana White afterward.
This story will be update live, please refresh regularly.
Fight Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Seok Hyun Ko vs. Igor Cavalcanti
The two finishers came right to the center of the cage to measure each other up. They trade shots to the body and the face, both clearly looking for that wild knockout shot. Cavalcanti takes control at the end of the round putting together combinations. Close round. Cavalcanti will be entering the second round for the first time his entire career.
Round two opened with a huge takedown attempt from Ko but Cavalcanti stuffs it and they cinch against the fence. This round isn't as high volume as round two, with a lot more clinching for both fighters. With two minutes remaining Cavalcanti lands a groin strike to Ko which stops the action briefly. Once the re-entry starts is all action again with both fighters trading knockout potential strikes before Ko takes Cavalcanti to the canvas.
Ko takes Cavalcanti to the canvas to start the third round. It was all Ko the final round out-grappling Cavalcanti throughout.
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Seok Hyun Ko defeated Igor Cavalcanti via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Will Currie vs. Djorden Santos
Currie opens the round with low leg kicks to Santos before working up to his body. They trade again and Currie gets Santos up against hte cage. They separate and begin trading in the center of the cage again. Currie eats several punches from Santos. Currie goes for a takedown but Santos is able to capitalize and gets on top. They get back to their feet with constant engagement. Santos puts Currie agains the cage to end the round.
Round two starts fast with immediate enagement from both fighters before Currie clinches and puts Santos against the fence. Santos was grabbing ahold of the fence for quite some time before he was batted off and they separated. They traded leg kicks before Currie went for a takedown, but failed. Instead he pressed Santos to the fence. Santos escaped and turned Currie to the fence, grabbing the fence again. They get back to the center and Curries goes for the takedown again. They go back to the center where it's a slugfest in the final minute of the round.
Round 3 begins in immediate action just like the previous two rounds. Currie puts Santos against the fence halting the action briefly. They break and Santos lands huge strikes to Currie who seems to tired to do much more than just hold Santos against the fence. He won't win that way. Currie finally gets Santos to the canvas but Santos stands up, asking to trade in the enter instead. The final moments of the fight Currie gets the back of Santos but doesn't get a finish.
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Djorden Santos defeated Will Currie via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Austin Bashi vs. Dorian Ramos
They came out swinging in round one, clearly looking to impress Dana White like the fighters before them. After a bit of fire fight on the feet, Bashi took Ramos to the canvas to work the ground and pound. Back on their feet they trade again before Bashi takes Ramos to the canvas again and takes his back. Though Bashi was in control there wasn't much danger for Ramos, he just needed to survive.
In the second round Bashi gets Ramos against the fence and lands big knees to the face and body. He then took Ramos to the center of the cage where they traded big shots before going back down to the canvas. After working more on the ground, Bashi got the back of Ramos and secured the rear-naked chole finish.
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Austin Bashi defeated Dorian Ramos via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 3:15
Yuneisy Duben vs. Shannon Clark
WOAH!!!!! Yuneisy Duben knocked Shannon Clark out in the first moments of the fight. Absolute mayhem. Wild. She did it so fast I didn't even have time to start my recap.
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Yuneisy Duben defeated Shannon Clark via knockout, Round 1 - 1:13
Gauge Young vs. Quillan Salkilld
Young lands some heavy and hard kicks in the first round but Salkilld is no slouch and he counters the kicks as the fight remains on the feet. Salkilld lands body shots of his own, even leaving a huge footprint on the side of Young. Salkilld goes in for an awkward takedown but can't quite get it. They are back to their feet. Salkilld finally gets the takedown but they end the fight on their feet. Close round.
In round two, they open with big shots and trade along the fence. Salkilld eats a kick to the body, counters with a flurry and then takes Young to the canvas. Salkilld looks for the submission but Young is able to get back to his feet and they trade again. Absolutely bonkers fight. Now it's Young taking control, putting Salkilld against the cage. That doesn't last long, Salkilld takes Young to the canvas again to end the round. I give that round to Salkilld.
Salkilld comes out in the third swinging for the fences but Young clinches. From the clinch Salkilld judo tosses Young to the canvas, right in front of Dana White. Theu grapple for much of the round before Young works his way back up, then gets immediately taken down. This round isn't as exciting but it seems Salkilld is doing what needs to be done to secure the win. With two minutes remaining then get back to their feet and Salkilld peppers Young with small shots to the face before Young conches again. Salkilld gets a very tired Young to the canvas again to end the fight with ground and pound and a likely win )and contract).
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Quillan Salkilld defeated Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)