Conor McGregor goes in on 'uncooked chicken' Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor takes aim at Canelo Alvarez after Floyd Mayweather call out.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather for a rematch in boxing. But in the process of that call-out, he threw Saul "Canelo" Alvarez under the bus.
"One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go," he tweeted along with a video of Mayweather and Alvarez.
On Tuesday Alvarez saw the tweet and fired back at McGregor.
"I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches," Alvarez tweeted with a laughing emoji.
Then McGregor replied taking it to the next level (like always).
"Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint," he tweeted. "I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar."
McGregor should be returning to the Octagon sometime in 2024 and Alvarez just won his last fight. It's unlikely they'll fight each other anytime soon, if at all but with McGregor you never really know.