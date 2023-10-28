Conor McGregor gives Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou prediction
Conor McGregor has an interesting take on the potentially historic fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is going to be watching the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight from cageside and he's got some thoughts about how he thinks it goes down.
“Francis has power,” McGregor said in a Twitter voicenote on Oct. 26. “Francis has big power with a striker’s mentality. If it gets a bit tougher for him in the later rounds, the striker mentality will withstand versus if it was a mixed martial artist’s mentality. With power, with that anything can happen.”
Conor McGregor reacts to Mike Tyson in Francis Ngannou's corner
McGregor also cited the knowledge of famed boxer Mike Tyson as potentially giving Ngannou an edge.
“Mike Tyson in the corner — that type of style could be a kryptonite of a long, rangy distance type of fighter in Tyson Fury,” McGregor said. “I don’t think Tyson Fury is going to want to let Francis test his power on him. Has Mike Tyson given some tips on how to get inside, change an angle, to bang a shot that clips the top of the temple, to make it into an interesting bout?”
McGregor has been in Ngannou's shoes, having fought Floyd Mayweather in the first boxing-MMA crossover in 2017. And he sees a lot of himself in the former UFC heavyweight champion.
“Francis Ngannou for me is more of a kickboxer/boxer than he is a mixed martial artist, in my opinion. He’s more of a standup fighter than he is a mixed martial artist. You start throwing in grappling with Francis, it’s never good for him. He has a striker’s mentality. This will stand to him in this bout," he said. “He has a tall ask with Tyson Fury but any man can land a shot. Tyson does get hit. It’s going to be a tough ask. I’m excited to see it unfold.”
Ngannous is the underdog against Fury.