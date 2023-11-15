Conor McGregor Twitter Q & A: 7 things we learned
Conor McGregor answered fan questions on Twitter and we learned a ton about the former UFC champion.
By Amy Kaplan
2. The US city Conor McGregor is itching to go back to
McGregor has love for Boston and hopes he can return there again.
McGregor defeated Max Holloway in Boston in August 2013 and Dennis Siver in January 2015. He'd love to go 3-0 there.
"I am 2-0 in Boston at the Garden! Hard to beat the Boston Strong! I would LOVE to go again there for sure!" he tweeted.
1. Conor McGregor gives his real opinion of Michael Chandler
McGregor is supposed to be fighting his TUF 31 opposing coach, Michael Chandler next. And while the pai traded jabs on the show and on Twitter, he finally revealed what he really thinks of man who will stand across from him.
"Yes, I think he is a good guy. Albeit I won’t get over connected to that like past. Emotionless. A working man with a job in front of him. A handy job hahaha," he tweeted.