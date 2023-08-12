Conor McGregor is stealing the show at Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing fight (Video)
Conor McGregor is showing his support for boxing at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor is everywhere these days.
On Saturday night the former two-division UFC champion found himself ringside for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing card which takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England.
It appears as though he's not just there as a fight fan but as a sponsor. His new Forged Stout is represented at the event.
Several videos of McGregor have been making their rounds on social media, including the legend getting off a bug with bikini-clad women.
Another photo shows him sitting ringside next to Australian boxer, Ebanie Bridges.
He was seen pouring drinks.
Conor McGregor says he'll train Dillon Danis for Logan Paul
He did an interview where he explained he'll be training Dillon Danis ahead of his fight with Logan Paul.
And thankfully, so far, he appears to be behaving himself. This story will be updated if and when he inevitably does something stupid.