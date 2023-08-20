Conor McGregor says 'They're not going to let me fight' in latest Twitter rant
Conor McGregor says he feels like his livelihood is being taken away in Twitter voice thread.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor wants to fight in December but it looks like that won't be happening now and he's blaming USADA.
“They’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen,” McGregor said in a series of audio notes on X. “You’ve seen Chris Weidman (at UFC 292). Imagine what that injury is. I feel like I’m being kept from my livelihood, and I’ve been feeling this for years. I’m not going to air grievances. I’m going to buoy down and soldier on. I’m ready. I wanted an announcement for (UFC 296 on) Dec. 16. I’ve given everything. So, it’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”
McGregor has been told multiple times that he'd have to enter the USADA testing pool a full six months before competition.
“We have recently been in direct contact with Conor McGregor, and as he confirmed today in the media, we expect to receive his paperwork coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool immediately,” USADA wrote in a statement in early May. “Like other athletes who come out of retirement, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, McGregor will be subject to testing for at least six months and must provide at least two negative samples before being permitted to compete. The purpose of this rule is to ensure that all athletes who are not subject to a period of testing are adequately tested over a reasonable period of time before competing to ensure a level playing field for all athletes.”
So far no paperwork has been received and no tests have happened, that the media has been privy to.
Michael Chandler thinks USADA, Conor McGregor situation is a 'very interesting gray area'
On Saturday night, his potential next opponent Michael Chandler seemed fine with McGregor getting an exemption to the six month mandate.
“That whole situation is very interesting to me,” Chandler said (h/t MMA Fighting.) “I’ve got a lot of different thoughts on it. Ultimately, I signed with the organization September of 2020 and I could have fought October of 2020. So this whole, he retired so he’s got to take six months to come back, I mean, are we splitting hairs here? What are we talking about?
He continued, “For me, as long as a man is in the USADA testing pool for months on end and he has the ability to be tested every single day or multiple times a day for a certain period of time-It’s a sport, that to me is a very interesting gray area. Ultimately, I’m out here and I can fight Conor with one day in the USADA testing pool or a year in the USADA testing pool. It’s not going to make a difference.”