Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler finally announced by the UFC
After months of back-and-forth the UFC has finally announced the date and location for the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
The UFC has finally confirmed that Conor McGregor will return to face Michael Chandler on June 29. During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference Dana White made the announcement after a note was passed to him from offstage. The highly-anticipated matchup between the two of the most popular lightweights out there has had fans on the edge of their seats for over a year, and after several teasers, it's official now.
Why did Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler take so long to be announced?
The rivalry between McGregor and Chandler began when Chandler became the first fighter to knock out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. The spectacular front kick KO lit the entire arena up, and after claiming himself to be the most entertaining lightweight on the planet, Chandler called out McGregor in iconic fashion.
McGregor was quick to respond through a now-deleted post on Twitter. Calling his matchup with Chandler "a firework spectacle", he seemed keen to step in the Octagon at 170 pounds, and fans worldwide were hoping to witness what could be the most explosive first round ever as soon as possible. Since then, frequent back and forth on social media platforms kept fans hoping that the official announcement was imminent. It seemed all but a done deal when, in February 2023, McGregor and Chandler were announced as the coaches for The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.
However, even after TUF 31 ended with Team Chandler's veterans mopping the floor with Team McGregor's prospects, the UFC didn't announce their match and this is when clouds of suspicion started surrounding the bout. The TUF 31 finale aired in August 2023 following which Chandler was consistent with his social media callouts while McGregor worked on Road House and was visibly busy with the movie's promotions ahead of the March 2024 release.
Then, on New Year's Eve, McGregor announced the fight was set for International Fight Week at 170 pounds. Unfortunately, UFC CEO Dana White debunked that rumor and said when the fight was finally set, the UFC would announce. Months later Chandler made an appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw. As usual, he hyped up the crowd with his electrifying persona and mic skills and cut a clean promo calling out McGregor yet again. After several ups and downs, the wait is finally over and we'll see McGregor and Chandler settle everything inside the Octagon at UFC.
A stacked division like lightweight will only get better with the return of two of its most well-known and entertaining fighters. The winner of McGregor vs Chandler can very well enter the race for the title and further add to the list of amazing contenders at 155 pounds.