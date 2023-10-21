Conor McGregor makes NSFW 'joke' about Dee Devlin
Conor McGregor just doesn't know when to stop.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to make us all very uncomfortable.
While watching UFC 294 with his son, McGregor joked that he wore his two titles during an intimate moment with his longtime partner, Dee Devlin.
It’s so great being able to say to my boy, “you see these two titles on the line tonight, my boy. I made love to your mother wearing both of them simultaneously” #justkidding
Devlin and McGregor share three children together and a fourth on the way.
"I have three children; I've got two boys and a girl," McGregor said while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark in June. "My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well."
McGregor became the first UFC double champion when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. At the time he held the featherweight and lightweight titles.
His first child, Conor Jr. was born on May 6, 2017, making the "joke" entirely possible.
He's often posting or tweeting about her (and often accused of cheating and assaulting women). But this tweet was a new one, and something that you really just have to laugh at.