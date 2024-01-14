Conor McGregor, Leah McCourt rally to support MMA fighter who suffered serious spine injury in training (Video)
What happened to Ryan Curtis?
By Amy Kaplan
Flyweight MMA fighter Ryan Curtis suffered a serious injury in training last week and Irish MMA stars like Conor McGregor and Leah McCourt are campaigning to help Curtis get the medical care he needs.
McCourt first shared what happened on Saturday via her Instagram., she has also been posting updates on Twitter. The news then quickly spread throughout social media, eventually reaching McGregor.
"Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck and dislocated spine," McCourt revealed. "During this injury, trauma was also caused to Ryan's spinal cord. The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord. He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery."
McGregor also made a post asking for people to hep and support the young fighter.
McGregor donated £25,000 to the cause. Dillion Danis also donated £1,000.
Irish boxer, Michael Conlan offered to auction off his fight kit to help with the medical bills.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Curtis, organized by McCourt.
"Currently Ryan has no movement in his legs or his left arm. The road ahead is unknown and will involve at least 5 months of him in hospital, followed by a further period of time with a specialist spinal team. There is no exact end date to when this treatment will be complete," she wrote.
At press time the fund is at just over £80,000.
Curtis was scheduled to fight in February versus Davide Scarano at Cage Conflict 12: Anarchy.