Conor McGregor, Jake Paul react to Katie Taylor comeback win over Chantelle Cameron
Conor McGregor posts several tweets about his friend boxer Katie Taylor.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, Nov. 25, Katie Taylor defeated Chantelle Cameron in a rematch at the 3Arena in Dublin. They first fought in May when Cameron handed Taylor, then the undisputed lightweight champion her first professional loss. Taylor defeated Cameron by majority decision to become a two-weight undisputed champion and said in her post-fight interview that she was open to a trilogy with Cameron.
"Tonight you saw the real me. When I box no one can beat me," Taylor said. "Let’s get the trilogy at Croke Park."
Taylor's longtime friend and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor hosted a watch party at his bar the Black Forge Inn. He also posted several tweets about Taylor throughout the night.
"Two division, Irish born and bred, UNIFIED World Champions! Boxing and MMA GOATs Trilogy Rematch at OUR weight in Croke Park.
HUGE CONGRATS!" he tweeteed.
Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul, who has been a champion for making women's boxing three minute rounds, also commented on the fight.
"Congrats to both Katie and Chantelle. If they ever fight again, Cameron should get home court advantage," he wrote.
"Imagine that fight was 3 minute rounds. Serrano Taylor 2 has to be 3 minute rounds," he tweeted.
After the fight Taylor reflected on the former loss.
"You learn the most from your failures and your losses," Taylor said. "You're only a failure if you give up. Go and go again. Never give up."