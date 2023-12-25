Here's how Conor McGregor, Jake Paul other fighters celebrated the holidays (PHOTOS)
A social media round-up of some of your favorite combat sports athletes.
By Amy Kaplan
We at FanSided MMA hope that you can spend the holidays with the people you love. And now that they are coming to a close, we thought we'd share with you all what your favorite fighters were up to over the Christmas break.
Conor McGregor shared a series of goofy family photos in matching PJs on his Instagram account on Christmas Eve writing, "Another Christmas made, thank you God and Happy Birthday Jesus. Santy about to get going now, I’d say he’d love to get the head down but hahaha Happy holidays everyone."
Former champion Charles Oliveira shared several cheerful posts for the holidays.
Ilia Topuria is gearing up for his first-ever title shot when he takes on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February. But that didn't stop him from sharing several photos of himself with his girlfriend, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell.
"We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas," May this season be filled with precious moments, laughter and family togetherness. May God continue to illuminate our hearts and give us peace and happiness. May everyone have the strength to work for their dreams and make them come true!"
Several other fighters including Jake Paul, Gilbert Burns, and others shared messages for the holidays with their fans.
We'll be updating this and adding more as they are posted, so check back often.