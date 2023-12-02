Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' will go straight to streaming
Fans will be able to watch the "Road House" remake on Amazon.
By Amy Kaplan
According to Puck News, the remake of "Road House" will be heading straight to streaming and will skip theaters.
This is due, in part to the exit of producer Joel Silver, according to Variety. Silver was fired by Amazon for alleged verbal abuse of two female executives. Silver refutes these claims. According to the outlet, Silver’s longtime associate Anthony Pellicano said, “The parting of the ways is amicable. He was not fired. There were just disagreements with creative concerns.” Those creative concerns were related to reports that Amazon wanted to complete the film using AI during the strike, Amazon has denied that was ever in consideration.
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is one of the stars of the film, and the UFC even participated in the filming, hosting a fake weigh-in and face-off for Jake Gyllenhaal.
According to CBR, Gyllenhaal is 'furious' that the film is getting sent straight to Amazon. The outlet claims that director Doug Liman and Gyllenhaal were so "pissed" about the decision that they screened the film for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on his yacht, but he didn't change the plans for distribution.
McGregor has not spoken on the decision at press time. The film should be released in 2024.