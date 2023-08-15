Conor McGregor height & weight: The former champion's stats
Everything you need to know about former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.
By Amy Kaplan
Even though it's been quite some time since Conor McGregor won a fight, he's still the most widely recognized MMA figure of all time and still garners plenty of interest. His every move is tracked by paparazzi and MMA media, and fans hang on to his every word ... good or bad.
But there are some simple stats of McGregor's that even some of the most devoted fans may not be clear on.
How tall is Conor McGregor?
According to the official profile for McGregor on the UFC media portal, McGregor is 5'9" (175.3 cm). He's also listed at having a 74 inch reach.
How much does Conor McGregor weigh?
This is a tricky one. McGregor has fought at 145 pounds, 155 pounds, and 170 pounds. He'll most likely stay at the 170-pound division after bulking up for his Road House role. But his exact walking weight isn't public information.
The closest we have to his weight would be 190 pounds, which is what McGregor said he weighed in December 2021.
There's no telling what he weighs today.
What is Conor McGregor's record?
At press time McGregor's professional record is 22-6. He's lost his two in a row (to Dustin Poirier) and won just one fight since 2017. Prior to that, he was the UFC's first-ever two-division champion.
When is Conor McGregor's next fight?
The best guess we can make is December 2023. McGregor says that's when he'll fight next but with no official date or opponent announced, only he knows.
He's supposed to fight Michael Chandler next, but again, no one really knows when it comes to McGregor.
What weight class is Conor McGregor?
Officially on the UFC website McGregor is listed as a lightweight, but it's unlikely he'll fight there again. For now, he's rumored to be fighting Chandler at 170 pounds which is the welterweight division.
How old is Conor McGregor?
At press time (August 2023) McGregor is 35-years-old. His birthday is July 14, 1988.