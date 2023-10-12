Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns exchange words after USADA slight
Conor McGregor didn't like Gilbert Burns using him as a USADA meme.
By Amy Kaplan
Gilbert Burns is one of many UFC fighters impacted by USADA and UFC no longer working together to drug testing of athletes. Most fighters are fine with USADA leaving and have taken to Twitter to share memes and jokes about all the fights juicing on January 1, the first non-USADA day.
Burns shared a side-by-side photo of Conor McGregor from a 145 pound weigh in and a photo of him now, much, much bigger. He wrote, "No more Usada?
Fighters until December fighters in January" using McGregor as a funny comparison to pre and post USADA figures.
Unfortunately, McGregor didn't seem to get the joke.
McGregor logged on to Twitter to share a photo of Burns with the caption, "
"Gilbert 'the fat lesbian' durino," he tweeted.
Burns fired right back asking to fight him.
"I know you never would fight me and it’s all good, but you keep running your mouth pull up to a sparring than," he wrote.
McGregor was cited as the reason for the split between the UFC and USADA as the anti-doping agency pushed back on allowing McGregor to re-enter the UFC without the standard six-month testing period.