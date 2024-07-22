Conor McGregor foot update, Dana White's super yacht & Steve Garcia calls out Dan Ige
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Conor McGregor gives a foot injury update
Conor McGregor has revealed his foot is "fully healed" as he continues to work toward his UFC return.
I wouldn't be surprised if McGregor was telling the truth and his foot was healed, but I'm not sure that really means all that much. I'm not holding my breath about his return and especially not about anything pertaining to his return. McGregor is a known talker and until I see some actual steps forward, I'm not going to get excited about anything.
Dana White is living the high life on vacation
UFC president Dana White is vacationing on a yacht in Italy and he's shared a video of himself helicoptering in after giving a speech at the Republican National Convention.
That yacht is MASSIVE. And look at all the water toys too. I'm a big Below Deck fan and I'd love to see what it's like on that yacht and what weird requests White might be making. I cannot even fathom that level of wealth. I'm officially jealous.
Steve Garcia calls out Dan Ige after UFC Vegas 94 win
At UFC Vegas 94, Steve Garcia finished his fight in the first round and then promptly called out Dan Ige next. I think that would be a fun fight. I think the fans would love that fight. He brings it, I bring it. That’s fireworks in the making. I’m just helping the matchmaker out.”
I love this match-up, but only if it happens at the UFC Sphere event, which is also what Garcia said. Both fighters have earned it and Garcia is on his way up. The only hiccup is that Ige probably wants a top 3 opponent next and he deserves that too. Either way, this is a fight I want to see eventually.