Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off at Fury vs. Ngannou fight (Video)
Two of the biggest stars in sports faced off on Saturday.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, Oct. 28, while attending the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card, two of the biggest stars in sports faced off on the red carpet.
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo played about by going nose to nose to the delight of the media on site.
McGregor spoke with the media about his potential return to MMA, targeting April 2024.
“April,” McGregor said (via MMA Junkie). “They’re saying April now. I’m happy with April. I would’ve loved earlier, but I have to be — if I’m to be honest and realistic, and for my fans, I want to put in a good run, build myself back, and that’s it. It’s looking like April, mixed martial arts.”
He also spoke about the Ngannou's loss and his knockdown of Fury after the fight had wrapped.
“Lovely shot, caught him back of the head. Off-balance as well, but yeah, fair play to Tyson, he’s a tough man, as well. Strong chin. And Jesus, Ngannou’s a powerful boy, as well,” McGregor told TNT Sports. “Tyson couldn’t hurt him. Tyson could not hurt him. He was just missing with that back hand. Great fight! Great to watch! Heavyweight boxing is exciting, especially from the ringside. ... It’s a crazy game!”