Conor McGregor climbed Glacier 3000 after UFC 303 cancelation
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor was supposed to be fighting at UFC 303 on June 29 but after an injury forced him from the fight he conquered something different. The Glacier 3000 climb in Ormont-Dessus, Switzerland.
McGregor posted about the terrifying experience on his Instagram account the morning after the UFC 303 event concluded. "Who gets higher than the Mac Daddy?" McGregor wrote along with a video of him climbing to the top of the glacier. "Keep it together lad" you could hear him muttering to himself, giving a hint that McGregor might be afraid of heights. He also shared several photos at the top and even a snap of him autographing someone's shirt at the top. "Let's get out of here quick," McGregor can be heard saying as the wind and rain began to pick up.
Of course, several fans wondered how McGregor could do the climb but not fight Michael Chandler and made sure to leave their thoughts in the comments. "U can do this with a broken toe but can’t fight chandler," someone commented. Another fan wrote, "How about that broken toe?!" And another commenter wrote, "Fit enough to climb a mountain but ducks chandler."
McGregor was supposed to be coming back to make his UFC return for the first time since he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier but that comeback was stalled and, at press time, there's no update about when this fight will be rebooked.
What is the Glacier 3000?
According to the official website, "The Peak Walk by Tissot is the highlight of the glacier adventure: It connects the smaller peak (View Point) with the 5-meter higher main peak (Scex Rouge) and takes all guests to incredible heights. The 107 meter long and 80 centimeter wide bridge offers a stunning view onto the Alps." The peak is 3,000 meters above sea level, which is equal to just under 10,000 feet.