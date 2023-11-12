Conor McGregor blasts Nurmagomedov team after Usman PED failure
Conor McGregor isn't surprised by Usman Nurmagomedov's failed drug test.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, Nov. 11, it was announced that Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov was suspended six months, and fined, and his Bellator 300 win was overturned due to a failed drug test.
The news was shocking for some fans, but it didn't surprise former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
"I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another of the nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids. Hypocrites of the highest order," he tweeted on Sunday morning.
McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the head of the team of Dagestani champions, is a former rival of McGregor and its no wonder he doesn't have kind words for the fighter.
McGregor also shared a flashback photo of Usman with several different captions including, "Pea brains Inbreds on steroids," and "The guy on the right his mother is his big sister."
McGregor also brought up Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the late father of Khabib and the original head coach of the team.
"Steroids are HARAM! The shame of Allah hangs over the nurmagomedev clan. Cheaters! Abdulmanap is doing tumbles in his grave," he tweeted.
In his own defense, Usman says he was prescribed medication and just failed to report it.
"I would like to give a comment regarding latest news on my suspension," Usman wrote on Instagram. "The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately I did not notify the athletic commission in advance. I would like to note that the California state athletic commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases."
It's unclear if Usman will be stripped of the title as Bellator has not released a statement to the media yet.
McGregor lost to Khabib after months of trash talk that eventually boiled over to a post-fight in-cage brawl between both teams.