Conor McGregor to BKFC, Cormier taking Jon Jones' side & Dan Hardy warns Jake Paul about 'recipe for disaster'
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Conor McGregor says he'll try BKFC after UFC career is over
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced he'll be competing in BKFC once his UFC contract runs out. “For me, I have a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (with) two fights left on my contract,” McGregor said at a BKFC press conference in Spain. “But for sure, we have three lightweights up here on the dais and I have my eye on all of this. I’m not up here just as an owner. I’m a player-manager, I’ll title myself soon.”
I'll believe it when I see it. McGregor is the classic talk without action and I thunk this might be one of those times. He's probably just trying to drum up attention for BKFC which he's part owner of. Plus imagine the ridicule he'll get if they pair him up with an easy fight to crown him a champion of the promotion he owns. Not the best look, right?
Daniel Cormier is backing Jon Jones over recent misdemeanor charges
Jon Jones has been charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an alleged altercation between two drug testing officials who came to his home to drug test for the UFC. His former rival, Daniel Cormier stepped up in his defense, “If the drug testers come and he might be a little bit tipsy or messed up, maybe the interactions aren’t as fun or as easy as they may have been in other occasions. I kind of always thought it was B.S. I don’t think much is going to come of it.”
Cormier and Jones absolutely despise each other. Their rivalry is still alive and well as we saw their interaction in the recent UFC behind-the-scenes documentary so I am kind of shocked that Cormier of all people is coming to his aid. I'm not sure that Cormier is wrong, I too think nothing will come of these charges but not because Jones is innocent, but rather he always seems to get away with the things he does and off his list of indiscretions, this is nothing.
Dan Hardy warns Jake Paul about a potential 'recipe for disaster' in his fight with Mike Perry
Mike Perry and Jake Paul are fighting on July 20 but Dan Hardy doesn't think it's going to be a clean and easy win for Paul like everyone is predicting. “It’s a recipe for disaster for Jake Paul,” Hardy told MMA Fighting. “I’m really genuinely surprised that he’s allowing Mike Perry to punch him, because Mike Perry is going to savor the opportunity.”
I kind of feel the same way. I'm suprised that everyone is so quick to assume Paul will win. He still might and it could be a bloodbath but I'm not counting Perry out against anyone. He has something that Paul doesn't have - he's fearless. He has nothing to lose. He can take risks Paul won't. If Paul loses he loses hos Tyson fight so he'll be playing it safe, I would imagine.