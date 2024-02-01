Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight card in Las Vegas.
By Amy Kaplan
British boxer Conor Benn is fighting Peter Dobson in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3, but despite the card's location, it's geared for fans across the pond.
The main card begins at 3 pm ET in the United States which sets it up nicely for the the UK audience at 8 pm UK time. The card airs on DAZN.
Benn is on a 22-fight win streak and currently remains undefeated. His opponent, Dobson, is also undefeated with 16 wins, nine by knockout.
Benn vs. Dobson date, start time
- Date: Saturday, February 3
- Start time: 8 pm UK time / 3 pm ET
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 pm UK time / 5 pm ET
Benn vs. Dobson fight card
- Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson; Welterweight
- Austin Williams vs. Arme Mbumba-Yassa; Middleweight
- Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus; Heavyweight
- Khaili Coe vs. Gerardo Osuna; Light heavyweight
- George Liddard vs. Andrew Buchanan; Middleweight
- Jimmy Sains vs. Alejandro Avalos; Middleweight
Benn vs. Dobson odds
Benn is an insane favorite heading into the fight according to Draftkings. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- Conor Benn: -1000
- Peter Dobson: +600