CompuBox stats show Francis Ngannou 'won the night' but not the fight
Francis Ngannou's boxing debut stats are unreal.
By Amy Kaplan
CompuBox never lies.
According to their post-fight stats, Fury might have won the fight, but he didn't win the war of stats.
"Ngannou lost the decision, but won the night, outlanding Fury 37-32 in power shots and dropping Fury in round 3. Fury had a 71-59 edge in landed punches. Ngannou might want back the last 2 rounds, when he landed just 6 of 38 punches to 13 of 37 for Fury," the tweet reads.
Take a look for yourself.
"Final Stats," another tweet reads. "Fury - 71 of 223 (32 percent). Ngannou 59 of 231 (26 percent). Ngannou had a 37-32 edge in power landed and scored knockdown in round 3."
Officially Fury won the fight with two of the three judges awarding him the win over Ngannou, 96-93, 95-94, 94-95.
After the fight, Ngannou seemed ubeat, despite the loss.
“I’m feeling great; I’m feeling happy,” Ngannou said in the ring after the decision was read. “I feel fantastic and I’m very happy. It didn’t go my way.”
Fury praised Ngannou in the ring after the win saying, “He was a good fighter, Francis, and he hit me with some good punches. He’s a good fighter.”