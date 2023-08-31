Cody Garbrandt nearly comes to blows during podcast appearance in Russia (Video)
Cody Garbrandt and Bibert Tumenov nearly fight during podcast appearance ahead of ACA 162.
By Amy Kaplan
Things turned bad really quickly for former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt while he was a guest on a podcast in Russia.
The squabble was between Garbrandt and Russian ACA featherweight fighter Bibert Tumenov who apparently didn't like something Garbrandt said and he got into Grabrandt's face. Then all hell broke loose.
Thankfully there were several people on hand to keep the two fighters from really fighting.
Here's a clip from the podcast that shows the moment things got dicey.
Garbrandt says that Tumenov had promised to slap him, but he's there and he "doesn't see a slap." Tumenov replied (via a translator) that when he says he'll do something, he will. Again Garbrandt says he sees no action.
Then it pops off.
Cody Garbrandt taunted Bibert Tumenov after threats went unanswered
Garbrandt is in Russia to corner Lance Palmer for his fight with Tumenov, which will take place on Sept. 9 at ACA 162.
After the incident Garbrandt shared a video of Tumenov flipping him off during the podcast with the caption "why are you mad?"
Tensions ran high and it will be interesting to see if it carries over the fight.