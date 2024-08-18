CJI Day 2 results, highlights
By Amy Kaplan
The second and final day of the Craig Jones Invitational takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17 live on YouTube from the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV. The event will feature the semifinals and finals for the brackets for those under 80 kg and those over 80 kg. For the smaller division, Levi Jones-Leary vs. Lucas Barbosa and Kade Ruotolo vs. Andrew Tackett appear in the semis and Nicky Rodriguez vs. Adam Bradley and Inacio Santos vs. Fellipe Andrew are the semi-finalists for the larger bracket.
Also on the docket are two highly anticipated super fights. UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern returns to grappling for the first time in six years when she takes on Ffion Davies. And Craig Jones faces Gabi Garcia in an Intergender competition which has had some interesting fight build-up.
FanSided MMA is on site and will be updating the results as they happen, plese check back often.
Craig Jones Invitational Day 2 results
Over 80kg semifinals:
Nicky Rodriguez defeated Adam Bradley via submission in the third round
Fellipe Andrew defeated Inacio Santos via submission in the second round
Under 80 kg semifinals:
Levi Jones-Leary defeated Lucas Barbosa via unanimous decision
Kade Ruotolo defeated Andrew Tackett via split decision
Super Fights:
Ffion Davies defeated Mackenzie Dern via submission, Round 2 -0:44
Gabi Garcia vs. Craig Jones
Over 80 kg finals:
Nicky Rodriguez vs. Fellipe Andrew
Under 80 kg finals:
Levi Jones-Leary vs. Kade Ruotolo