Fansided MMA
FanSided

CJI Day 2 results, highlights

Catch all the action from CJI Day 2 with our comprehensive coverage. Explore full results, key highlights, and standout moments from the final day of the grappling event.

By Amy Kaplan

Craig Jones Invitational
Craig Jones Invitational / Amy Kaplan
facebooktwitterreddit

The second and final day of the Craig Jones Invitational takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17 live on YouTube from the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV. The event will feature the semifinals and finals for the brackets for those under 80 kg and those over 80 kg. For the smaller division, Levi Jones-Leary vs. Lucas Barbosa and Kade Ruotolo vs. Andrew Tackett appear in the semis and Nicky Rodriguez vs. Adam Bradley and Inacio Santos vs. Fellipe Andrew are the semi-finalists for the larger bracket.

Also on the docket are two highly anticipated super fights. UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern returns to grappling for the first time in six years when she takes on Ffion Davies. And Craig Jones faces Gabi Garcia in an Intergender competition which has had some interesting fight build-up.

FanSided MMA is on site and will be updating the results as they happen, plese check back often.

Craig Jones Invitational Day 2 results

Over 80kg semifinals:

Nicky Rodriguez defeated Adam Bradley via submission in the third round

Fellipe Andrew defeated Inacio Santos via submission in the second round

Under 80 kg semifinals:

Levi Jones-Leary defeated Lucas Barbosa via unanimous decision

Kade Ruotolo defeated Andrew Tackett via split decision

Super Fights:

Ffion Davies defeated Mackenzie Dern via submission, Round 2 -0:44

Gabi Garcia vs. Craig Jones

Over 80 kg finals:

Nicky Rodriguez vs. Fellipe Andrew

Under 80 kg finals:

Levi Jones-Leary vs. Kade Ruotolo

feed

HOME/Grappling