CJI Day 1 full results, highlights
By Amy Kaplan
The first day of the Craig Jones Invitational was full of upsets, wild finishes, and even some controversy. The event was the first of its kind, the brain child of grappler Craig Jones in response to ADCC's controversially low athlete pay. In response, Jones is hosting two brackets (over 80kg and under 80kg) and the winner of each bracket will take home $1 million.
The competitions took place at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV with Day 1 kicking off on Friday and Day 2 taking place on Saturday. The first two rounds of each division took place on Friday with several competitors eliminated in shocking upsets, brutal submissions or close judges decisions. View the full results below along with a few highlights of the event.
CJI over 80kg full results, highlights
First round:
Nicky Rod defeated Max Gimenis via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 2, 1:45
Owen Livesey defeated Mahamed Aly via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Adam Bradley defeated Kyle Boehm via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Pat Downey defeated Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)
Lucas Kanard defeated Victor Hugo via submission (heel hook) — Round 1, 1:10
Inacio Santos defeated Pedro Alex via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Fellipe Andrew defeated Daniel Kerkvliet via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Joao Gabriel Rocha defeated William Tackett via unanimous decision
Quarterfinals:
Nicky Rod defeated Owen Livesey via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 3:41
Adam Bradley defeated Pat Downey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Inacio Santos defeated Lucas Kanard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Fellipe Andrew defeated Joao Gabriel Rocha via unanimous decision
ADVANCING TO THE SEMIFINALS: Nicky Rod, Adam Bradley, Inacio Santos, and Fellipe Andrew.
CJI under 80kg full results, highlights
First round:
Tye Ruotolo defeated Jason Nolf via submission (kneebar) — Round 3, 4:16
Levi Jones-Leary defeated Roberto Jimenez via submission (inside heel hook) — Round 1, 1:53
Lucas Barbosa defeated Kenta Iwamoto via unanimous decision
Jozef Chen defeated Andy Varela via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
Kade Ruotolo defeated Matheus Diniz via submission (straight ankle lock) — Round 1, 4:43
Tommy Langaker defeated Renato Canuto via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Eoghan O’Flanagan defeated Magid Hage via submission (outside heel hook) — Round 1, 1:41
Andrew Tackett defeated Nicky Ryan via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-24, 30-25)
Quarterfinals:
Levi Jones-Leary defeated Tye Ruotolo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Lucas Barbosa defeated Jozef Chen via submission (knee crush) — Round 3, 3:34
Kade Ruotolo defeated Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Andrew Tackett defeated Eoghan O’Flanagan via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
ADVANCING TO THE SEMIFINALS: Levi Jones-Leary, Lucas Barbosa, Kade Ruotolo, Andrew Tackett