Chick-fil-A July 4 holiday hours: Is the restaurant open on the Fourth of July?
By Amy Kaplan
One of the best things to do on the way home from a good workout is to swing through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru and get some ice-cold lemonade or iced tea. It's a guilt-free stop after putting in work in the gym and there are even healthy food options like their grilled chicken nuggets, a fresh wrap, or a crisp and cold salad. But the chain is notoriously closed on random days of the year and you've found yourself here to see if it's open on the Fourth of July.
The good news is, Chick-fil-A will be open on July 4 but may have limited hours. You'll want to check your local spot for exact hours. Chick-fil-A being open could be great news if you are throwing a poolside BBQ for the fourth. They have catering options like big jugs of their famous sweet tea, large sizes of their sauces and dressings and even bags of their crushed ice in case you've run out.
Like we mentioned before, Chick-fil-A is a great option if you're looking to eat a bit healthier or have an athlete to feed. Many of their menu items are high protein, freshly made and not deep fried. But there's also something for those of us who want some greasy fries or sugary milkshakes. We don't expect there to be any sales but there might be some seasonal items you'll only get this time of year, so be sure to check those out too while you're at it.
Chick-fil-A holiday hours
Chick-fil-A is closed every Sunday, year-round (and it is always a Sunday when I crave Chick-fil-A). But they are also closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. We recommend going earlier in the day on holidays like Easter, July 4th, or New Year because they might run out of your favorite items since everyone will be out and about. You might even avoid some of the epic long drive-thru lines.