Cheapest and most expensive UFC St. Louis ticket prices
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns to St. Louis for a fight night card headlined by heavyweights at the Enterprise Center. Derrick Lewis is always a fun watch no matter what happens and he's headlining opposite Rodrigo Nascimento. Local fans will be in for a treat when Joaquin Buckley fights at home versus a rising star in Nursulton Ruziboev.
Ruziboev spoke about the fight, his third under the UFC promotion in a recent interview. “When I was not in the UFC, I used to watch UFC fights and think to myself, ‘Man, I can finish all these guys. How are these fighters in the UFC and I’m not? Of course, I knew I can get finishes. I will finish all these fights; just watch me do my magic, Inshallah.”
The featured prelim is Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev in a lightweight bout. Other standouts on the card are Tabatha Ricci, Terrance McKinney, and Sean Woodson.
The last time the UFC was in St. Louis was when Jeremy Stephens fought Choi Doo-ho on Jan 14, 2018. If you can believe it, Jessica Rose Clark and Paige VanZant were the co-main event. Kamaru Usman was also on the card, before making it big as champion.
UFC St. Louis ticket prices
According to StubHub, there are still tickets left for UFC St. Louis but they are selling fast. At press time, there are super affordable tickets still up for grabs. For $115 you'll get seats in Zone Mezzanine (section 329) There are quite a few for that price, or super close to it.
Floor seats are going for about $4,200 at the most and some can be found for about $3,800 as well. We know how cool it sounds to it on the floor but unless you are in the first few rows, the visibility is trash. We recommend getting something in sections 116 or 103 which are going for just over $400, a big savings on floor seat prices.